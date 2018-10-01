Ansaroff Believes She Has The Answer

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Ansaroff said. “I’ve been with (featherweight and bantamweight champion and fiancée) Amanda (Nunes) for seven years. I’ve seen her go through the exact same thing. It didn’t stop her to get her where she is right now. Everyone made her to be the underdog. No one ever believed in her, and look where she is, so I have no problem with people thinking they know me or thinking that I am unable to beat a wrestler.

Plenty of Suarez’s hype comes from her ability to dominate with her wrestling ability, which she began honing since before she was four years old, but Ansaroff blows off that notion and points to her own experience.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Ansaroff said. “I’ve been in this sport professionally for 10 years. I’ve been fighting since I was six. I think it’s going to be a closer fight than everyone thinks.”

While confidence brims through Ansaroff, so does a calmness when talking about her self-proclaimed “biggest fight” of her career. She says she always had the ability to lock in on a goal, whether that came while working in an office, going to school or fighting. She attributes it partly to growing up with all boys in the house – a younger and older brother, and her father.