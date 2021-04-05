Angela Whitley Thrives During Tough Times

Whitley grew up an overachiever. Working hard in all aspects of life led her to many accolades, and by her early 20s she had her undergrad degree in Marine Biology with a Masters in mind while becoming the first woman of color to skipper for Texas A&M’s sailing team.

Post-college, Whitley began globetrotting, spending time in Dubai and Australia, among other stops, and she had a heavy hand in opening the first Antarctic penguin exhibit in the Middle East. She then did the same Down Under. Whitley enjoyed the ride, but she was interested in leaving her current industry to pursue higher education.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass

Taking advantage of the lengthy application process, Whitley used the time to set up shop outside of the U.S. and put a hobby of hers to good use.

“While I was waiting to be accepted I decided I would live in the Caribbean, specifically Puerto Rico, because I don’t need a passport or anything to be there since it’s a U.S. territory,” Whitley said. “I’m also a scuba diving instructor so I figured, ‘ok, this should be easy.’”