Angela Hill | The Veteran Stalwart Returns

As she readied to kick off her 2025 campaign against Ketlen Souza this weekend at the UFC APEX, the Ultimate Fighter alum and strawweight division mainstay discussed the warring impressions she has about her career, and what the future may hold.

“I take a lot of pride in it, and it’s easy to forget, just because I’m not where I want to be yet and I haven’t accomplished what I want to accomplish yet,” Hill said when asked about the totality of her career and her longevity in the UFC. “Going into the UFC with one fight, I thought I was gonna be champion, so it was a rude awakening, and now every loss takes me down a notch, makes me wonder if it’s ever gonna happen.

“But I still have a lot of faith in my abilities, still know I’m good enough to beat up on the kids coming in. I feel good, I feel strong, and I’m at the point in my career where I still have the athleticism I’ve had at my peak, but I’m gaining the wisdom you get as an older fighter.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot to be the best athlete I can be, and I have to remember where I came from, what got me there; all the great performances, win or lose, and that’s definitely something to be proud of.”