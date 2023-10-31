Angela Hill: The Still-Improving Veteran

Angela Hill chased her facetious question with a laugh before acknowledging that there might only be a couple fighters active in the strawweight division currently sporting ink on their necks, suggesting the numbers were higher in the past.

The subject came up because Saturday marks a dual first in the lengthy UFC career of the strawweight stalwart: her first fight in Brazil, and, as she said in the Instagram post that brought about our laugh, the first time she’s faced off with an opponent with a neck tattoo.

“It’s kind of as surprising as me not fighting (outside of the United States) as much; like how did this not already happen?” added Hill, who takes on Brazilian Denise Gomes on Saturday in Sao Paulo.