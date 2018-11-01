Angela Hill Steps In To Face Hannah Cifers At UFC Raleigh
Hill replaces Brianna Van Buren, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Dec. 19, 2019
Making the walk to the Octagon for a remarkable seventh time in the last 12 months, strawweight standout Angela Hill will also look to secure her first two-fight winning streak as a UFC fighter when she takes on Hannah Cifers on January 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Hill replaces Brianna Van Buren, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury
UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos, airs live on ESPN+ from PNC Arena.