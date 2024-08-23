Angela Hill Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

While her first stint in the UFC started nearly 10 years ago, you could say the 39-year-old is just hitting her prime. Longtime veterans are often considered gatekeepers, fighters who newcomers need to beat to break into the rankings, but Hill is defying that label, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

“I might be Holly Holm when it comes to oldest lady in the UFC,” Hill, who has a couple years on the 42-year-old Holm, joked. “I think it says a lot, and my body has held up. I feel fresh when I wake up, I feel ready to go, ready to train hard. I haven’t slowed down. If anything, I’ve gotten better, more aggressive in training, more successful in sparring. I’m in a good spot now where I could hang it up whenever I want, but right now I’m still really passionate about it and I still have a lot of goals I want to achieve.”

She’s defeated four of her last five opponents, two of which currently sit in the strawweight Top 15, with her only loss coming via decision to No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern. While she’s always been a formidable challenge for any opponent she crosses paths with, she’s hit a new gear these last couple years.