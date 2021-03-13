Angela Hill Set To Prove What She Knows To Be True

Staying motivated despite whatever adversity is thrown into the mix is an ability of a true veteran like Hill, who has been a mainstay on the UFC roster for nearly seven years.

In that time, there’s no doubt that “Overkill” has seen it all, mentioning that she has “lost in basically every way possible,” making her truly prepared for any situation she could face in the Octagon.

“I know how to deal with every different type of situation, every different type of fighter, and that’s the goal,” the 36-year-old said.

With a new clarity about her and what she needs to do in order to be successful, Hill said that she needs to “stop leaving it in the hands of the judges and stop allowing it to be close enough where they can take a win away from me that I feel like I got.”

For the Muay Thai specialist, the solution is simple: she needs to finish her opponents. And while it’s a blueprint that’s far easier to draw out than it is to execute, Hill isn’t going to let the challenge of making sure she has complete control over the outcome of her fights impede on her goal of being the best.