Angela Hill Reaching Her Peak

She had a seven-month stay on the sidelines between that loss to Casey and her first-round submission defeat at the hands of Randa Markos in March, the first time she’d dropped back-to-back fights in her career. Eager to get the sour taste out of her mouth, Hill quickly volunteered to replace her friend and training partner Jessica Penne opposite Jodie Esquibel in April, where she claimed a unanimous decision win.

When Felice Herrig fell out of a fight with Yan Xiaonan at the start of June, Hill volunteered for that one too, landing on the wrong side of the cards in a fight that was closer than the unanimous decision verdict illustrates. A little over three months later, she ventured to Mexico City and turned in the best performance of her UFC career to date, collecting a third-round stoppage win over newcomer Ariane Carnelossi.

“I really like staying active because there isn’t this looming pressure that overtakes everything in my life,” said Hill, who fights for the fifth time in 11 months this weekend. “It feels more like a job as opposed to this big event that is going to make or break me. It’s not that serious and it took me a while to realize that.

“I think being more active takes that pressure away because you’re like, ‘I’m going to get a paycheck, I’m going to go on to the next one, and I’m going to improve no matter what happens.’ I’m going to go in there and do my best, regardless, and the only way I can perform my best is if I go in there confident and free of that pressure.”

Another thing that has contributed to Hill’s steady improvement and more consistency inside the cage is renewed confidence in her skills.

The 33-year-old from Maryland landed a spot on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter with just a single mixed martial arts appearance under her belt, a second-round stoppage win over future Invicta FC competitor Stephanie Skinner. Despite being in the early days of her transition from kickboxing, her charisma and potential got her into the field of 16 vying to become the inaugural UFC strawweight champion, putting her in the house alongside established veterans like Herrig, Penne, and Carla Esparza, as well as promising up-and-comers Tecia Torres, Joanne Calderwood, and Rose Namajunas.

“I was like, ‘F*** it — I’m the bomb! I’m going to be the first UFC strawweight champion even though I’ve only got one fight!’” recalled Hill with a laugh, reflecting on the ultra-confident mindset she carried into the TUF tryouts.