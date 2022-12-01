Angela Hill Knows Everything Is Coming Together

Angela Hill of the United States punches Tecia Torres of the United States in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC 188 event at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on June 13, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“It’s the first time I’m excited about just striking with someone in a long time,” Hill said. “I feel like the fight is probably going to be on the feet a lot, but I also feel like I have the advantage on the ground, so this one I’m almost going to surprise myself. I’m not sure where the fight is going to go, but I just feel like I’ve been working every aspect and I have experience on her, I have striking technique, I have diversity over her and I’m just excited to see what happens in that fight.”

Even though this is only Ducote’s second time stepping into the Octagon, she has been fighting professionally since 2015, around the same time as Hill, who made her professional MMA debut in 2014. The two opponents have both fought in the Invicta FC promotion and both won the strawweight title inside the promotion.

Despite all the experience on both sides, Hill believes that there’s nothing that compares to fighting on the big stage under the UFC lights, and she certainly has had more time in that area.

“Once she gets to the highest level, there’s a huge learning curve and you have to kind of make or break yourself,” Hill said. “For me, I started on the biggest stage, I started in the UFC, it was my second fight in MMA, so I feel like I’ve already gone through the growing pains that she’s going to go to have fighting at a higher level.”

Hill is eager to end the year with another victory, but this time with a finish. She hasn’t earned a victory by finish since her win over Hannah Cifers in January 2020, but she believes everything is coming together for her to make a statement inside the Amway Center on Saturday night.

“I don’t just want the victory; I want the finish. I’ve been working all year, the past couple years, to get that finish, but I really feel like I’m close. I’m getting more submissions in training against good people. I’m able to use that submission threat to set up my striking better, so I just feel like I’ve made leaps and bounds this year and I want to show it on Emily.”