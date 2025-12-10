Andrew Tackett's Whirlwind Year Continues | UFC BJJ

Part of what has drawn people to the UFC BJJ welterweight titleholder is his relentless, attacking style inside The Bowl. His match with Canuto was a perfect example: a rollicking affair filled with takedowns and reversals, attacks and counters until Tackett was able to lace up the fight-ending choke and secure the tap.

There were no periods of inactivity, no hanging out in a dominant position, grinding time off the clock; just constant motion and effort from a pair of elite talents that was captivating to watch.

If Tackett gets his way, that’s what we’ll continue seeing more of going forward, regardless of who is competing, and if he ruffles some feathers along the way while advocating for what he believes in, so be it.

Watch UFC BJJ 4 On YouTube

“I feel like there is no sport like jiu jitsu; the community that is in jiu jitsu is second to none. Any way that I can push the sport forward, it deserves it. If scrapping’s the way, scrapping’s the way.

“Honestly, jiu jitsu gives you the recipe to scrap more than any other sport,” continued the passionate rising star. “In wrestling, you can pin someone in three seconds; there is that ability to just get someone out of there. In MMA, there is the ability to just knock someone out.

“In jiu jitsu, if you’re both really good, it’s hard to just submit someone right away, it’s hard to just instantly beat someone, so it’s a chess match, and I think that’s why people chill and are so technical, but it’s like, ‘Man, when are we gonna start scrapping?’ There is so much to jiu jitsu — just spam it!”