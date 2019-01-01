Andrew Sanchez Is Trusting The Process

Sanchez was convinced that a third straight defeat would mean his ouster from the UFC, which is why he knew that winning was the only option to secure his future.

A hard fought three-round unanimous decision victory over Markus Perez last August soon followed and Sanchez returned to the win column for the first time since 2016.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Sanchez said about the victory. ”This is all I do. This is all I want to do and I was scared. I was like, I can’t believe I dropped two fights in a row, especially because I was winning, but ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ whatever. Now I’m on the verge of possibly being cut and I can’t lose this fight and that’s a lot of pressure.

“You rethink everything. You question everything. I was worried. I was real worried. I still am, to some extent. I feel like I need to get this next win, one more to really solidify it. Winning was just a relief. I get to have another fight in the UFC, I get to live my dream. It’s happiness. I don’t know how else to describe it.”