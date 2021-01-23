Andrew Sanchez Is Finally Connecting The Dots

He went back and watched all his past fights and he spent hour after hour in the gym filling the holes he saw in his game. It took time and he suffered some losses, but it paid off for the aspiring middleweight.

“In the process of learning new skills, you can kind of take a dive and there are tons of ups and downs in fighting. I explain it like a thousand-piece puzzle, and you get little pieces here and there but eventually you have to connect the dots between the pieces, and it starts to make a picture,” Sanchez said about his UFC journey. “That’s what finally started happening with the striking and the wrestling. Everything started to come together. There are so many factors; the weight cutting and the strength and conditioning. I feel like I have the perfect recipe and the dots are connecting and you saw the violence that occurred because of it [in my last fight]. Things are going great and I’m hitting my stride now.”

MORE UFC 257: Order Here | Fight By Fight Preview | Joanne Calderwood | Countdown Full Episode | Inside The Octagon | Free Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker | Poirier's Good Fight Foundation | Hooker's New Approach

A first-round knockout of Wellington Turman is the violence that “El Dirte” is referring to.

Sanchez leaned heavily on his wrestling skills early on in his mixed martial arts career but found the power in his hands against Turman. After experiencing the feeling of that knockout, Sanchez can’t help but feel energized and confident he can produce a similar result against Muradov.