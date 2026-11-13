Andres Teran: Respect The Power | Zuffa Boxing 13

Five rounds into his 10-round Zuffa Boxing debut at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, things weren’t looking great for Andres Teran.
The Mexican was stalking his opponent, the undefeated Floyd Diaz, around the ring, looking to land power shots, but was being outboxed, with the Peruvian outlanding Teran in terms of volume, while also connecting with the more eye-catching shots.
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With Diaz’s work suiting the tastes of all judges, whether they preferred volume or impact, Teran found himself needing something big to turn the fight in his favor. And in Round 6, he found it, when a perfectly-timed right hand put Diaz in trouble, and Teran swarmed his man with punches to force the stoppage.
It was a remarkable come-from-behind victory, with the scorecards giving all of the previous rounds to Diaz. But, as Teran showed, he has the power to transform his fortunes.
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Now with his record standing at 19-2, with 14 knockouts, Teran returns to action at Zuffa Boxing 13 on Saturday, November 14, as he faces Australia’s former WBO world champion Jason Moloney in the co-main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It will be only the second time Teran has boxed outside of his native Mexico, with Riyadh 7,500 miles away from his home in St. Petersburg, Florida. But with potentially big things around the corner for the winner, he’s ready to turn his long-haul assignment into a championship opportunity in 2027.
In Moloney he’ll face one of the most seasoned opponents of his career. The Australian has competed in five world title fights, and has shared the ring with global boxing great Naoya Inoue. The New South Wales native has returned to winning form since losing his title in Japan, and has plans to return to the throne in 2027.
With “Loquillo” looking to force himself into championship contention, and Moloney looking to return to the bantamweight summit, the stakes are sky-high as the pair face off.
But if there’s one thing we’ve already learned from “Loquillo’s” first appearance inside the Zuffa Boxing ring, it’s to respect his power, because he’s living proof of the well-worn boxing adage: one punch can change everything.