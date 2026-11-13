Andres Teran: Respect The Power | Zuffa Boxing 13

The Mexican was stalking his opponent, the undefeated Floyd Diaz, around the ring, looking to land power shots, but was being outboxed, with the Peruvian outlanding Teran in terms of volume, while also connecting with the more eye-catching shots.

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With Diaz’s work suiting the tastes of all judges, whether they preferred volume or impact, Teran found himself needing something big to turn the fight in his favor. And in Round 6, he found it, when a perfectly-timed right hand put Diaz in trouble, and Teran swarmed his man with punches to force the stoppage.