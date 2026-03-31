Andres Cortes Is Ready To Level Up | Zuffa Boxing 5

The move up in weight has meant Cortes has been able to invest more time in his boxing prep, rather than his weight management prep, and as a result, he’s never felt better as he prepares for his main event showcase this weekend.

“(I’ve done) more training, honestly, and heavier training. I feel good. Like I said, it’s the best I’ve ever felt.”

Tune-In April 5 To Watch Cortes On Paramount+

It’s a fresh start for Cortes, who first got bitten by the boxing bug as a five-year-old, when he watched Oscar De La Hoya stop Fernando Vargas back in 2002. Now he’s looking forward to introducing himself to the world, both inside and outside the ring.

“I definitely want people to know a little bit more about my personal life. I haven't been able to express that and talk about my addiction,” he explained. “I feel like there's a lot of people like me. One of my addictions is gambling – I love to gamble. So I kind of see boxing the same way. When we go in there, we risk it all.

“In my opinion, boxing is very similar, because if you take a loss, obviously, you lose a lot. In the gambling aspect, if you lose, you lose your money. If you win, you win money. I see it very similar. That's just me, though. And I'm sure there's a lot of people out there that love to gamble as much as I do.”