Andres Cortes Is Ready To Level Up | Zuffa Boxing 5

Andres Cortes is ready to step out under the lights for his first main event showcase as he makes his Zuffa Boxing debut this weekend at Meta APEX.
Cortes has built an impressive 24-0 record over the course of the last decade to earn a top 10 ranking in Ring Magazine’s 130-pound rankings, but now he’s ready to introduce himself to a new weight class in a bid to become a Zuffa Boxing championship contender.
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With no 130-pound division in Zuffa Boxing, Cortes is moving up five pounds to lightweight, and said he’s already feeling the benefits as he prepares for his main event matchup with Eridson Garcia at Zuffa Boxing 05 on Sunday night.
“I feel really good,” he said. “It’s my first time at 135, so less stress on the weight, but I feel really, really good.”
The move up in weight has meant Cortes has been able to invest more time in his boxing prep, rather than his weight management prep, and as a result, he’s never felt better as he prepares for his main event showcase this weekend.
“(I’ve done) more training, honestly, and heavier training. I feel good. Like I said, it’s the best I’ve ever felt.”
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It’s a fresh start for Cortes, who first got bitten by the boxing bug as a five-year-old, when he watched Oscar De La Hoya stop Fernando Vargas back in 2002. Now he’s looking forward to introducing himself to the world, both inside and outside the ring.
“I definitely want people to know a little bit more about my personal life. I haven't been able to express that and talk about my addiction,” he explained. “I feel like there's a lot of people like me. One of my addictions is gambling – I love to gamble. So I kind of see boxing the same way. When we go in there, we risk it all.
“In my opinion, boxing is very similar, because if you take a loss, obviously, you lose a lot. In the gambling aspect, if you lose, you lose your money. If you win, you win money. I see it very similar. That's just me, though. And I'm sure there's a lot of people out there that love to gamble as much as I do.”
Cortes’s decision to join Zuffa Boxing wasn’t a gamble, however. The 28-year-old has seen the huge success Dana White has had with the UFC, and is looking forward to being a part of an organization that he trusts can do the same for the sport of boxing.
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“I’ve always been a UFC fan,” he revealed. “I've seen how UFC takes care of their fighters, promotes their fighters, pushes their fighters. I always felt that boxing needed that. So, here it is.”
Another reason for his decision is his desire to progress his career. Despite his unblemished 24-0 record, he hasn’t been able to secure the opportunities he’d hoped for, and he’s hopeful that he can chase his dreams under the Zuffa Boxing banner.
“I definitely haven't achieved my goals that I've been chasing,” he said. “So right now I'm obviously pursuing that and chasing what I've always envisioned myself to have. That's what keeps me motivated.”
Cortes is ready to start a new chapter in his career in a new environment, in a new weight class, and he plans on showcasing his full array of skills when he faces Garcia on Sunday night.
“I think (I’ll show) everything,” he said. “I’m better than him in everything, in every aspect. I have more experience, you know? He’s gonna find out. I want people to be like, ‘Wow, he can fight! Impressive win, he knocked the dude out!’ I'm hoping that people are rooting against me so, once I win, this win feels a little bit better.”
And when it comes to his main event matchup with Garcia, Cortes is in no doubt over how his Zuffa Boxing debut will play out as he plans to close the show in style.
“He's a good fighter, but he ain’t gonna hang with me,” he smiled. “I’m knocking his ass out!”