Andreas Gustafsson | Viking Spirit

The 34-year-old Gustafsson built his name on the European scene, fighting for a host of promotions, including BRAVE CF, KSW and Swedish organization Fight Club Rush (FCR).

His aggressive, come-forward fighting style soon put him on the radar of the UFC’s matchmakers, and an invitation to compete on the Contender Series soon followed.

His performance to defeat gritty Canadian veteran Pat Pytlik offered an accurate advertisement of what Gustafsson is all about. He’s a hard-nosed, “bring your lunch pail” kind of fighter who will ensure that, even if you do somehow find a way to beat him, you’ll know you’ve been in a fight by the end of the night.