Andreas Gustafsson | Viking Spirit

After blasting his way into the UFC after an all-action performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Swedish welterweight Andreas Gustafsson has arrived in the UFC, and he’s prepared to let his fists do the talking.
The 34-year-old Gustafsson built his name on the European scene, fighting for a host of promotions, including BRAVE CF, KSW and Swedish organization Fight Club Rush (FCR).
His aggressive, come-forward fighting style soon put him on the radar of the UFC’s matchmakers, and an invitation to compete on the Contender Series soon followed.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 316 | UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville
His performance to defeat gritty Canadian veteran Pat Pytlik offered an accurate advertisement of what Gustafsson is all about. He’s a hard-nosed, “bring your lunch pail” kind of fighter who will ensure that, even if you do somehow find a way to beat him, you’ll know you’ve been in a fight by the end of the night.
So far, only two fighters have accomplished that feat, and Gustafsson, despite being in his mid-30s, is ready to show the world what he’s all about on Saturday night at the UFC APEX.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“When I'm in the Octagon, it's all about fighting,” he stated, matter-of-factly.
“You can fight as long as you live. You don't have to be 18 or 20 years old. You can fight when you're 50. Make it a good show, make it bloody, make it messy. It’s all about violence.”
Gustafsson will be stepping into the Octagon for his first official UFC fight, but having competed on the Contender Series last year, he’s already comfortable with competing at the UFC APEX.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I usually don't get nervous, but yeah, it's a familiar place to come to,” he said of UFC’s Las Vegas base.
“It was a good experience [on Dana White’s Contender Series]. It was a fun trip. Good fight, fun fight. It went like we planned.”
Now he’s ready for his Octagon debut and, after seeing a planned matchup with Preston Parsons fall through in January, then a bout this weekend with Jeremiah Wells also go by the wayside, Gustafsson will now compete against short-notice opponent Trevin Giles in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter In Your Country
It means Gustafsson will finally get to make his debut and, while he’s grateful that he has a dance partner for Saturday night, he isn’t concerning himself with the skill set of the man standing across the Octagon from him on fight night.
“I'm always trying to develop my own skills, not different for different opponents. I do the same with everybody,” he said.
“I just feel happy he accepted the fight on short notice. That’s good. Actually, I don't care. I'm humble, but I don't care about the other guy. I'm not that kind of a thinker.”
BREAKING: Updates To UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber
Gustafsson’s singular focus is on his upcoming fight. And for those who haven’t seen him in action yet, “Bane” described his fighting philosophy in very straightforward terms.
“It's just who I am, the way that I live. I try to live by the old Viking spirit,” he said.
“You wake up in the morning, go out on the battlefield with an ax. No matter if you're sick or you’re hung over or you're tired, you just go out and fight, ‘Fight Club’ style.
Get A Closer Look At Saturday's Main Event
Clearly, Gustafsson’s mind is on the job at hand, and when he steps into the Octagon and the door is locked behind him, he knows exactly how he wants things to play out.
“I expect violence and a war. And I hope it’s going to be like that.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.