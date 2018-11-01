Andrea Lee Isn't Holding Anything Back

Like her last fight, Lee’s goal is to finish her opponent and earn a performance bonus at UFC 247 this Saturday. It’s a goal she feels is attainable thanks to the aggressive style of her opponent, Lauren Murphy.

“(Murphy is) like a robot; non-stop, coming forward,” Lee said. “Her toughness is something I have to prepare for. I strive to be exciting and I try to go out and get a finish.”

It shouldn’t be hard for Lee to find extra motivation. After having to travel all the way to Abu Dhabi for UFC 242, Lee is just 3.5 hours from her hometown in Texas and she expects a lot of friends and family in attendance in Houston.

As for Lee’s strategic preparation in the Octagon, she’s focused a lot on her cardio this camp. Against Calderwood, Lee missed out on opportunities to grab a finish and she’s not going to allow cardio to be a reason for another defeat.

