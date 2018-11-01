Andrea Lee Gets By One Fight At A Time

Last August, Lee was involved in a domestic violence incident with her husband and coach, Donny Aaron, with whom she has a daughter. Aaron was charged with one count of domestic battery abuse and one count of false imprisonment by the Shreveport Police Department and after evading police for nine months, he was finally arrested in May.

While Lee admits that training and competing has provided a respite from the familial struggles she’s facing, the reality is that the two will remain intertwined until the legal battles between she and Aaron are over and the timing of her previous fight and Saturday’s showdown with Calderwood underscore that fact perfectly.

“I fought Saturday, June 22, but the following Monday, I had court,” Lee said, referencing her bout against De La Rosa, which she won by unanimous decision. “I knew going into that fight that I had court that following Monday as soon as I got home, so I had that on my mind. And September 7 just so happens to be me and Donny’s anniversary, so I’m fighting on my wedding anniversary.

“I love taking fights because it’s able to distract me from all the chaos that’s going on, but there is divorce and custody and all of that that we’re going through,” added the surging flyweight, who now trains with former UFC fighter Tim Credeur at Gladiators Academy while mixing in trips to the West Coast to get in work with fellow Invicta FC alum Aspen Ladd and the crew at MMA Gold. “I’m not going to lie and say I’m able to just block it all out and just train 100 percent because it does get to me at times, but I’m able to focus on the task at hand.

“I know that winning these fights is what is helping me get through everything.”