Andrea Lee Enjoying The Ride

“We’re all coming for it, that’s what we want but for me personally I’m enjoying the ride,” Lee said. “I’m not like in a hurry to get that title shot, but I do want it. For now, I enjoy just coasting.”

That journey to the top of division started with a win over Veronica Macedo over a year ago. Lee followed that performance up with an impressive showing over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC Phoenix in February.

On Saturday Lee will face her toughest test to date in No. 11 ranked Montana De La Rosa. It won’t be the first meeting between the two as Lee and De La Rosa have grappled before on the local scene, as well as trained with one another in the past.

“We know a little bit about each other and I think that they probably think that I’m just going to try to keep it striking,” Lee said. “I think that they are going to try to take me down. But I can wrestle too so I’m hoping to surprise some people.”

