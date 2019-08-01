Andre Soukhamthath Found Consistency

“At first I was very iffy,” he said. “We tried to come up with a plan, and then we were like, ‘Oh, wait. The new PI is right there in Shanghai,’ so it just worked out perfectly.”

For the next couple of weeks, he and teammate Thiago Moises essentially lived at the new UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai and loved it.

“It was an amazing experience,” Soukhamthath said. “If I were to come here a week earlier, I would still be shocked just by the time change, by the culture, by the food, by just the atmosphere being here. Breathing the air is different, so I’m very happy my team and I came up with that vision and followed up with it.”