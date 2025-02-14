Andre Petroski’s Keeping The Momentum Going In Philly

“I think he's got great jiu-jitsu for sport jiu-jitsu, but I think this is a really good opportunity to show that fighting is so much more than just sport jiu-jitsu,” Petroski said. “I think I'm better on my feet; I think my wrestling is better. I think it's going to be a long night for him.”

This matchup is sure to be interesting for fight fans, as Petroski has never been submitted in his career. Eight of his 12 wins have ended inside the distance, with four of them by submission, but he hasn’t picked up a submission win in the Octagon since 2022, so he is hungry to get one, especially against Vieira. But that also includes earning a knockout victory if the opportunity presents itself. Regardless, Petroski says he doesn’t believe this fight will need the scorecards.

Sometimes when you have two elite grapplers squaring off, it can get to the ground with little action for fans, but Petroski has no intention of making that the case this weekend.

“Any time I fight a good grappler, like a grappler that's able to get back to his feet, a good grappler, it's always a good striking war,” Petroski said. “It's always an exciting fight. My last two opponents and, it shouldn't be my job, had no intention of getting back to their feet once we hit the ground. I'm excited for a fighter that's going to push the pace and force that out of me.”

With his third win in a row within reach, Petroski once again wants to prove why he is the best grappler in the division, and that would be quite the statement if he were to defeat Vieira on Saturday night.