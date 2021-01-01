Andre Petroski | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here and to be part of this season?

Petroski: I’m at a stage of my career where this is my shot. Not to say that I don’t have a lot to learn, but this is definitely my opportunity. Everything, I think, is tailor made for me to succeed and I’ve been put in the perfect situation to succeed. Everything came together at the right time for me.

UFC: What do you think living in the house will be like?

Petroski: I’m sure there will be drama; there are definitely some good personalities with the cast. We were definitely hand-picked. There were like 900 applicants, and we are the final eight (at middleweight). That’s awesome to hear and I can see why. When we were all put in the same room [at the hotel], I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be good.’

UFC: There have been quite a few stars that have come out of The Ultimate Fighter. Why do you think you have the potential to leave this show as the star of the season?

Petroski: I think my look is a big part of it. I fit the mold of a fighter, and my style, man; All my wins have been by finish. Five finishes in a row in the first two rounds and that’s what people want to see; that’s why people tune in.

I break guys with good striking. I hit the body hard, I take guys down and I put them in positions where they feel helpless. I think I just have that winning spirit and that competitive spirit that people are drawn to, and that people like to watch.

