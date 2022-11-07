Andre Petroski Is Out To Make A Statement

Special Feature
Being able to fight in Madison Square Garden is a dream come true for Andre Petroski for many different reasons. He wrestled there back in 2013 and has attended a number of fights there, as well.
There’s no explanation needed for why Petroski is eager to fight in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, but he is on a mission to continue to prove the same point he’s set out to prove since he made his UFC debut.
“I've been continuously making my argument that I'm the best grappler in this division and I continue to go out and prove it every time,” Petroski said. “They had me as a plus-300 underdog against (Nick) Maximov and I went out and submitted him in a minute and a half. I submitted Eryk Anders in a minute (in a grappling match). I continue to go out and prove that I'm the best grappler in this division.”
Petroski believes people are starting to give him the recognition he deserves after submitting Maximov the last time he fought earlier this year. Prior to that fight, he submitted Hu Yaozong at UFC 267 and earned a TKO victory over Michael Gillmore in his UFC debut back in 2021.
Andre Petroski Fight Week Interview | UFC 281
He aims to continue that success against Brazilian Wellington Turman, who is coming into the bout on a two-fight win streak.
“Wellington is another Brazilian black belt that has submissions and a grappling background and I'm going to continue to go out and show that I'm the best grappler in this division,” Petroski said. “I think he's a tough kid and he has some momentum going for him. He's making a little bit of a comeback with his last two wins. I just think matchup wise and stylistically, I'm just better than him everywhere. I just think that I'm a nightmare matchup for him.”
The 31-year-old comes from Philadelphia’s Gracie-Marquez MMA, a team that has produced loads of talent in the UFC such as Sean Brady, Pat Sabatini, Jeremiah Wells and, most recently, Joe Pyfer from Dana White’s Contender Series.
The atmosphere that comes from the gym where all these athletes train is something that Petroski values and is grateful for.
“I've been on so many teams,” Petroski said. “I wrestled through high school and college. I've been on losing teams and I've been on winning teams, and I'll tell you what, your sport and your job is so much more fun when everyone around you is winning and everyone's having success. It just makes your life so much easier. It makes it so much more enjoyable.”
Petroski made his professional debut back in 2018 and owns an 8-2 record. He has earned four wins by knockout and four by submission.
He’s been wrestling since he was four years old and believes experience is one of the main reasons why he’s been so successful throughout his career, but he continues to enjoy growing and evolving with the help of his coaches.
“I have a long history of experience,” Petroski said. “I won my first wrestling tournament when I was four years old, so I bring to this team and these coaches a lot of knowledge and I bring a lot to this team, but yet I'm still listening to my coaches every day. Every day when John (Marquez) is yelling one up, I throw it. I listen to my coaches.”
The Philadelphia product is entering this bout with a 100% finish rate and plans to keep that rate perfect against Turman. The reason he got into mixed martial arts was to finish fights and not leave it in the hands of the judges. He’s out to make a statement and being an exciting fighter that people keep their eye on.
“I want the big fights. I want to continue to show that I am the best grappler, whether it's Bo Nickal, (Gerald) Meerschaert or anyone. I want to fight the best guys. I want to fight the best grapplers and I want to show that, look, I'm the real deal. I really am the best here.”
