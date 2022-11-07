Andre Petroski Is Out To Make A Statement

There’s no explanation needed for why Petroski is eager to fight in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, but he is on a mission to continue to prove the same point he’s set out to prove since he made his UFC debut.

“I've been continuously making my argument that I'm the best grappler in this division and I continue to go out and prove it every time,” Petroski said. “They had me as a plus-300 underdog against (Nick) Maximov and I went out and submitted him in a minute and a half. I submitted Eryk Anders in a minute (in a grappling match). I continue to go out and prove that I'm the best grappler in this division.”

Petroski believes people are starting to give him the recognition he deserves after submitting Maximov the last time he fought earlier this year. Prior to that fight, he submitted Hu Yaozong at UFC 267 and earned a TKO victory over Michael Gillmore in his UFC debut back in 2021.