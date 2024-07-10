Andre Petroski: Moving Onto The Next One

Saturday marks the former Ultimate Fighter competitor’s second appearance of the year, and things certainly didn’t work out as intended the first time around.

Thrilled to be competing close to home in Atlantic City against Jacob Malkoun at the end of March, Petroski had positive moments in the opening stanza, stinging and dropping the Australian at one point and running close to level through the initial five minutes. Early in the second, he looked to change levels, crashing forward in search of Malkoun’s hips, but he found them in the wrong way, catching his hip in the temple.

Dazed, he stumbled to the canvas, landing on knees and elbows, presenting Malkoun with a perfect opportunity to plant a thudding soccer kick into his midsection that hastened the stopping of the fight.

“Frustrating is the best word for it,” Petroski said when asked about the experience, his second straight defeat after collecting victories in each of his first five UFC starts. “I do think there are adjustments that I can make, for sure, like being more dangerous when I’m hurt, being more composed.

“I watch (Charles) Oliveira and (Fabricio) Werdum and those guys, when they would get cracked, are really good at catching submissions and being dangerous in that fight,” he continued, citing the Brazilian ex-champions as competitors to study and emulate when put in vulnerable situations inside the Octagon. “So I think that’s where — it’s frustrating, but I can take something from it.

“If there wasn’t anything I could take from it, that would be hard.”