Andre Petroski Has a Point To Prove

“I don’t regret my decision; I put myself in a good position,” he said of accepting the fight, which ended swiftly and halted his five-fight run of success. “That being said, what I would have done differently is staying in striking range as far as my weight goes.

“I kind of let myself get a little heavier than normal. At the time, my justification for that was when you hear about these guys like Paulo Costa that get up to 230 (pounds), and I’m like, ‘If I want to be a big middleweight, I’ve got to be that.’ In reality, if I want to take advantage of those short notice opportunities, I can’t be 220 pounds because I just killed myself trying to make weight; it was too much.

“I know now a little more about where I should be.”