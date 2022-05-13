Andre Petroski Always Knew He Was Next Level

“If you want to be in the UFC, if that's your goal, you know where to come,” said Petroski, who makes his third Octagon appearance this Saturday against Nick Maximov. “You come to Daniel Gracie's and that's your best shot of getting in the UFC. Honestly.”

Less than a year before he introduced himself to fight fans beyond the east coast regional scene on The Ultimate Fighter, the Chester, PA, native made the move to Philly, and he hasn’t looked back. In fact, no one on his team has, with Sean Brady (5-0), Pat Sabatini (4-0), Jeremiah Wells (2-0) joining with Petroski (2-0) to produce a perfect 13-0 UFC slate.

That’s impressive, and it’s not easy, but the hard work in the “City of Brotherly Love” is paying off.

“We're still working real hard every day in there,” said Petroski, who is used to the grind as a lifelong wrestler who only knows that life and everything attached to it. So making the trip to UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi last October to fight and defeat Hu Yaozong was practically business as usual.