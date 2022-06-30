Andre Muniz Is Ready For The Division’s Best

Looking to join the middleweight division’s Top 10, Muniz challenges Uriah Hall at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier during International Fight Week.

“It’s a great opportunity to be here on International Fight Week and on the Independence weekend,” Muniz said. “I know this is considered one of the biggest events of the year. It’s a whole week of shows and other events, so it shows I’m on the right path, it shows the company trusts me and they are giving me an opportunity to showcase my work.”

The two were originally featured as the co-headliner of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in mid-April, but Hall was forced out of the bout. Rather than finding a last-minute replacement, the matchup was postponed until July 2, forcing Muniz to wait nearly three more months to fight.

“This was a good camp,” Muniz said. “The only setback was that the fight was postponed. There was also a bus accident on a trip I went to, but everything turned out fine. I feel very well prepared, focused and ready to brawl on Saturday and give a treat to the fans.

“It’s kind of frustrating for an athlete because we plan ourselves mentally, financially and with our team for a certain date, and we must reorganize everything when the date changes,” he continues. “But God knows of all things, and it wasn’t supposed to happen then. I cooled down a little bit, because I had already lost some weight, so I gained some of it back. But I’m an athlete all year long and I’m prepared all year long. When they gave me a new date, I was ready, I took it and I’m just happy to be here today.”