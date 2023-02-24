André Muniz Believes Something Special Is Coming

That meant two months away from his wife and two daughters, and when he celebrated his 33rd birthday on February 17, he said his birthday cake was a leafy green salad.

“We know that once you get in the UFC, things start getting tougher,” Muniz told UFC.com. “The path to victory is not easy; it takes a lot of work. It requires a lot of hard work and discipline, and that's what I've been doing. I’ve been working very hard in every aspect - dieting, strength and conditioning, training sessions. I’ve been sacrificing a lot of things, being far from my family, but it’s all for a greater purpose, for a dream that my wife, my daughters and I have, which is to become a UFC champion and to be able to give them good life conditions. I just have to keep dreaming and working towards the top of the division.

“Of course, I don’t like being away from my family, and not to able to celebrate some occasions with them, but I’m very happy.”