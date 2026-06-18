André Lima | The Long Wait Is Finally Over

“It was something that was bothering me a little bit,” Lima said. “I was always known as a finisher on the regional scene, so to get to the UFC, get the three wins, but no finishes was something that — it was very tough opponents that I had in my first three fights. I knew that I couldn’t make any mistakes to get those wins. I knew I needed to solidify my name in the UFC before anything happened, but then last fight, I came in way more relaxed, knowing my priority was going to be to chase the finish, chase the performance bonus, and that’s what I did.”

Everyone handles being undefeated differently. Some feel stress and anxiety about maintaining their unblemished record. For Lima, who competed in kickboxing for many years before making the transition to MMA, there are other things that occupy his mind far more than the zero in his loss column.

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“I don’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “It’s been part of my career for a while now, and I’m really focused on much bigger things. I want to show I have the level to be in the top-15, I wanna show I have the level to one day achieve my dream of being the UFC champion… Being undefeated, I see it as more of a privilege and the outcome of my hard work. I know how it is to lose, and I don’t want to lose any time soon in the UFC.”