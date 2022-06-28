Andre Fili Set To Make His Grappling Match Debut | UFC Fight Pass

With nine knockout victories to his record, Fili is largely known for his striking and heavy hands, so he welcomes the opportunity to display his grappling prowess to those who might be unaware of his abilities on the mat.

“This is my first grappling match. It’ll be really fun,” Fili said. “Obviously jiu jitsu is a big part of my game and I think for the last few years I’ve been known for my striking, and I’m looking to show that I’m an elite grappler.”

When approached with the opportunity to compete at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational, Fili accepted with no questions asked.

There were no concerns as to what the ruleset was, who his opponent would be, or anything else about Shane Shapiro. Fili just needed to know the time and place and he was going to be there.

“This is just who they said I was going to grapple so I said ‘OK,’” Fili said. “I don’t know who he is, but I’ve heard he’s talented. He’s a legit black belt, and I’m excited to test my skills against him.”

Fili’s jiu jitsu game has certainly been taken to the next level of late, as he’s been in Austin, Texas working on his game with renowned Brazilian Jiu Jitsu mastermind John Danaher.

For his upcoming fight against Vannata he’ll be splitting time between Texas and Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, but Fili is already experiencing the benefits of working with Danaher.