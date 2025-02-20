Andre Fili | Return Of The Prodigal Son

Fili grew up in Federal Way, a city within the Seattle metropolitan area, where he spent his early years in a home that saw him endure an at-times tough upbringing. Eventually, his mother took the family south to Sacramento, where they eventually settled into life in California.

But, as Fili returns to Washington State as a grown man, he does so feeling much better about life than he did when he departed as a youngster.

"I feel like I've come full circle," he told UFC.com ahead of his bout with Melquizael Costa this weekend.

"The things I went through, things that I saw as a kid. And my mom moved us away from the Seattle area to the Sacramento area. And I'm very fortunate to have grown up in Sacramento and around Sacramento, and I'm very happy to be back here.