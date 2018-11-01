Andre Fili Is Putting It All Together

“It was just the best moment of my life so far,” Fili told UFC.com. “It was just a really emotional, really beautiful moment for me. Being around friends and family, some of them I haven’t seen in over a decade, they got to make it out to the fight, and getting that win in Sacramento with my team there, with my teammates and coaches there, and also some of them getting wins on the same card, it was perfect.”

As sweet of a memory as that is for Fili, he intends to top it on Saturday.

“It’s going to be hard to top, but that’s the beautiful thing,” Fili said. “You can’t – that’s something that my coach Urijah (Faber) preaches a lot – you can’t get too high with the highs or too low with the lows, so it’s the best moment of my life, but right on to the next fight.”

Following his last win, some wondered whether Fili would get a crack at a top 15 opponent. Instead, he faces streaking up-and-comer Sodiq Yusuff. Yusuff, a Contender Series graduate, is undefeated in three UFC fights with a pair of first-round finishes.

It’s an exciting matchup for those who know what these two bring to each contest, and while it might seem like a classic rising star versus veteran bout, Fili is only three years older than his 26-year-old opponent.

“He’s athletic, he hits hard, but everybody hits hard,” Fili said. “Everybody is athletic. If you’re going to be a professional fighter, those are prerequisites.”