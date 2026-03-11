Andre Fili Has Finally Found Peace

For Fili, a big part of getting to that point was putting things into their proper context and not allowing his emotions to swing wildly based on the outcome but rather knowing that the sun will still rise the next day, and all you can do is the best you can in that moment.

“You can leave the cage feeling like a f***ing clown or you can leave the cage feeling like a hero, and it’s chaos,” he said. “People talk about it being human chess, and I think grappling is human chess, but striking is a lot more like poker where there is a lot of technique, but there is also a certain amount of inherent chaos that just — sometimes you get dealt a crazy f***ing hand, and sometimes there is stuff that happens that you’re not in control of and you have to play it the best you can… It’s like everything with growing up: when you’re a kid, everything feels like the end of the world because it’s your first time dealing with it. You get your heart broken? It feels like the end of the world. You lose a fight? It feels like the end of the world. You have some turmoil in the family, a death in the family? It feels like the end of the world, but it isn’t and life goes on. When you have enough ‘life goes on’ moments, you start going, ‘We’re fine. There is nothing that could happen to me that is actually the end of the world.’

Keep Up With All Things Zuffa Boxing

“Until I’m actually gone, and when that happens, I don’t have to worry about it; it’s not my f***ing problem anymore, you know?” he added, throwing his head back in laughter. “It’s somebody else’s problem to deal with, but it still won’t be the end of the world because they’ll be dealing with it… When you stop catastrophizing everything, stop making everything feel like the end of the world or the greatest thing that ever happened, you find some peace.”

Now that he cultivated peace in his life, Fili is aiming to find consistency in his professional career as well, something that has escaped him through his UFC tenure.