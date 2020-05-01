Andre Fili Is Doubling Down On Himself

To challenge NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells’ adage of “you are what your record says you are,” Fili strongly feels the judges got the scorecards wrong in his decision losses to Michael Johnson and Sodiq Yusuff.

Fili is a smart guy, so he knows the decisions are final, but in terms of how he lets past results impact his preparations for his June 13 bout against Charles Jourdain, he hasn’t felt the urge to go back to the drawing board.

“I’ll admit I have lost fights,” Fili told the media this week. “I have lost fights before, but those last two, I think that I won those.”

“I’m heartbroken about the losses, but I’m not ashamed about my performances,” he continued. “I just think (doing) more of the same. I think I’m doing the right things. I just need to double-down, triple-down on them. Quadruple. Quintuple-down.”