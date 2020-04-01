Andre Fili Adds Another Skill To His Game

“I had my lines down and I practiced a lot,” said Fili of his first film. “I was going through it in my head a thousand times. My girlfriend was looking at me like I was schizophrenic or something. (Laughs) I was talking to myself and making faces in the mirror, but I really came prepared.”

The reason was simple. Yeah, this was a Lionsgate film, one co-produced by his friend and teammate Urijah Faber, but beyond this being a big deal for his friend, Fili wanted to set himself apart on set by being an actor, not a fighter playing an actor playing a role.

“You see athletes do things and it's gimmicky,” said Fili. “Oh, here's an athlete doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ here's an athlete in a movie, here's an athlete making music. Whenever I do music or do a movie or do any kind of other art outside of martial arts, I want it to stand on its own. I don't want my acting to be good for a fighter. I want it to be good acting for a legitimate actor. I want it to be good acting. That's how I approached this. I took it very seriously.”

Now the world gets to throw their two cents in on the thriller, which hit various streaming and on demand outlets Tuesday. And Fili is fine with whatever feedback comes back at him because he knows he left no stone unturned in giving his best effort on set.

“I'm ready to finally see it,” said Fili on Monday. “I haven't watched the whole thing yet but I've seen a couple of my own scenes. Some I was happy with, some I felt I could have done better, but I'm always going to be my own hardest critic. I just want to see it and I want people around me to see it because I know they're excited and I'm excited for the people who were talking s**t about it when we said we were making a movie to see it because it's really, really well-made. People saw me and they saw Faber and they were talking s**t, like people do. Everybody who was on the project worked really hard and I'm excited for it to finally be seen by people.”

Fili, 29, is used to hearing people’s opinions – wanted or not – as a member of the UFC roster for nearly seven years. It comes with the territory, yet the Californian doesn’t let any outside voices – good or bad – affect what he does on fight night. The same goes for acting, something he’s wanted to do for years.