Andre Fialho’s Secret Plan

“I went to the back and talked to Dana White. I presented him my plan; what I want to do. He told me he’s going to make it happen.”

Really? It was that simple? Maybe more fighters should just tell White their “plan.”

“I’m in love with this company,” he smiles. “The way that everybody treats me, everything I’m asking, I’m getting. I’m just in love: traveling the world, getting paid and knocking people out. What else could I ask for?”

Armed with assurances that Singapore was in the cards, the Portugal native got right back to work.

“I got back into the gym. I’m trying to be smart, train smart. Not a lot of impact. Trying to stay healthy. I’m in shape already. I’ve been grappling and wrestling most of the time but, of course, I don’t forget about my boxing.”

But the training was less a short-notice turnaround regimen than standard practice for Fialho, who has trained constantly since an LFA loss back in 2020.

“I changed my life and I don’t do camps no more. I believe being like this and training like this is the only way I’m going to be the best. I changed my approach. I’m a professional now. I live this. I breathe this. This is what I do.”