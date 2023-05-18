Andre Fialho Had To Learn

The welterweight banger used to be too embarrassed to watch back his defeats, but after two straight disappointing losses, he knew something had to change. So, he watched the tape.

“I didn’t enjoy it. I hated it,” Fialho told UFC.com. “But I’m grateful for it, to be honest. It’s making me the man I’m becoming and the athlete I want to be.”

Fialho fought five times in 2022, going 2-3. Watching those successes and failures in his freshman year in the Octagon opened Fialho’s eyes. It revealed to him that if he didn’t adapt to the higher level of competition in the UFC that he would come up short of his goals.

“It’s been a growing experience for me. A learning experience,” Fialho said. “I’m at such a great stage in the best organization in the world. The time for learning is now, I cannot let time keep passing by and not learn, especially after the last two losses that I had. It’s very important. I have to [learn].”