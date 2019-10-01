Andre Ewell In A Better Place A Year Later

As is often the case, life was imitating art for Ewell, with the ups and downs of his freshman year as a UFC fighter mirroring the highs and lows of his personal life.

“Truth be told, at the beginning of the year, it actually got worse,” he said regarding his ongoing quest to be a part of his son’s life. “They’ve taken away my rights of being a father, so I’m still trying to figure that out and how I should be going about the process and continuing to fight, but it’s all about having the right direction for me to try to be involved.

“I know there is going to be a time when he’s going to try to figure out who his real dad is and what is going on and he’s going to understand the whole truth and what really happened and how hard I was fighting for him.

“But from that, I ended up getting some bright news,” he added. “On the day when I signed my contract, I found out my lady is pregnant and we’re having a child in April 2020.”

The excitement is evident in Ewell’s voice, as it almost always is, because despite having myriad hurdles placed in front of him, the talented fighter who will be making his 14th appearance since 2017 on Saturday has constantly found the resolve to pick himself up each time he’s been knocked down.

“There are moments where it becomes depressing and going into my fight with Nathaniel, it kind of sideswiped me, knowing that I had court a couple days after my birthday (towards the end of January), but things happen for a reason,” he said. “Me fighting to be in my son’s life ended up resulting in more people noticing me and paying attention and wanting to know my story and then people who are going through the same thing reach out and look at me and say, ‘If he’s going through it, I can too,’ and they’re using me as motivation to go forward.