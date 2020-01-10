Andrade vs Namajunas 2 Set For UFC 249 In Brooklyn

One of the most memorable strawweight fights of 2019 will get a rematch on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, as former world champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas meet again, this time at Barclays Center.

In the main event of UFC 249, which airs live on pay-per-view, Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

In their first meeting at UFC 237 in May 2019, Andrade roared back from a rough first round to knock Namajunas out in the second to take the UFC 115-pound title. This time, they battle to get another shot at the crown they both want to regain.