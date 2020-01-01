Anderson Silva's Shot To Join The 25 For 25 Club

Silva did make it easier on himself as he made four trips up to the light heavyweight division, but the road blocks that were avoided by a harsh weight cut were met by three of his four light heavyweight opponents testing positive for banned substances.

Silva’s unprecedented title run has only been surpassed by Demetrious Johnson. who made his eleventh title defense at UFC 216, breaking Silva’s record of ten straight successful defenses. In that time, Silva fought off title challengers such as Demian Maia, Dan Henderson, Rich Franklin and, of course, Chael Sonnen and was always able to separate weight cut time from study time.

With the hype Silva earned in PRIDE and Cage Rage, in which he also never missed weight, he didn’t have the “feeling out” process to adjust to the UFC.

Living in a world where missing weight is so commonplace that chatter is as high as it has ever been to find a proper solution, makes this feat of professionalism that much more impressive. Knowing that ramifications would be much harsher on a title holder, never added an ounce of stress to Anderson Silva, who has breezed through UFC weigh-ins for 14 years now.

He didn’t go out with a belt around his waist but excluding the heavyweight division, Anderson Silva will be going out as a member of an exclusive club that barely over a dozen fighters before him have ever gone. And you can bet your life that if not for three layoffs of a year or more, he would have been a member long ago.

