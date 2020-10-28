Anderson Silva Savoring His Final Chapter

Silva has teased the point that while this is more than likely his final UFC fight, it might not be the final time we see him. That’s not surprising, considering that beyond competition, he is a lifelong martial artist who continues to show curiosity and interest in absorbing as many different philosophies as he can, a trait borne out of true love for martial arts.

“Spider” said he has “different emotions” when pondering his last walk to the Octagon, but ultimately, he is hoping to put on a proper show for the fans who’ve stuck with him for so long throughout his storied career. It’s one that elevated him to mountaintops and dropped him into a few dark valleys as well, but that kind of spectrum in one’s career also gives weight to their perspective. Beyond the accolades, Silva has come to a central cornerstone in his life and career, one he’ll almost certainly carry well beyond the fight game.

“When you love your job, it doesn’t matter if you fight or not, enjoy the moment,” Silva said. “Do your best. That’s the secret about life. Love. Love your job, love your life, do the best you can. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fighter or not a fighter, doctor or not a doctor. Doesn’t matter. Just try to do your best.”

For upwards of 14 years, we had the pleasure and privilege of watching Silva walk to the Octagon and compete. On October 31, we get to see it one more time. Everything else – the stakes, his career’s last chapter, where he fits in the sport’s pantheon – can be left for the years and decades to come. First, we should just enjoy the moment.