Anderson Silva Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Silva made his professional MMA debut in Brazil in 1997, winning his two matches as part of BFC 1. He would then compete across numerous MMA platforms over the next nine years, capturing middleweight titles in Shooto (2-0) and Cage Rage (4-0), while also fighting top ranked talent in PRIDE (4-1).

An international star, but virtually unknown to UFC’s fanbase, Anderson made his UFC debut against Chris Leben in the main event of UFC ULTIMATE FIGHT NIGHT 5 on June 28, 2006. Silva defeated the former WEC champion via first round knockout that earned him a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Rich Franklin.

UFC 64: UNSTOPPABLE took place on October 14, 2006, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Franklin entered the bout on a seven-fight winning streak and was unbeaten inside the Octagon. Anderson took control of the fight early, defeating Franklin via KO in the first round. He repeated his victory over Rich a year later in Franklin’s hometown of Cincinnati.

Silva’s two wins over Franklin, sandwiched around stoppages of Travis Lutter and Marquardt, launched one of the most dominant title reigns in professional sports history. Anderson ruled the middleweight division for 2,457 days – nearly seven years – defeating a host of top contenders including Chael Sonnen (twice), Demian Maia, and Belfort in the process. He also competed outside of the middleweight division, moving up to light heavyweight and defeating future Hall of Famers Griffin and Bonnar, as well as James Irwin.

After setting a then-record number of successful title defenses (10) with his second victory over Sonnen in 2012, Silva lost the middleweight crown to Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC 162: SILVA vs. WEIDMAN on July 6, 2013. Following his second consecutive loss to Weidman in the rematch at UFC 168, Anderson continued to provide fans with memorable moments inside the Octagon, returning from a serious leg injury suffered in the rematch to face top athletes such as Nick Diaz, future Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, and former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya before retiring in October 2020 after a loss to Uriah Hall.