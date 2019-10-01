Anderson Is Going To Take What He Wants

Yet whether previously booked or uninterested in meeting with the former Ultimate Fighter winner, no one was biting, prompting Anderson to sit down with his team and figure out what was next. They came up with a name.

“We said, ‘Who’s the most talked about person in the division right now? Johnny Walker,’” recalled Anderson. “If I go out there and beat him, the guy everybody is saying is the next one in line for a title shot, they have to put my name in that equation.”

It’s a brilliant plan, and one that Anderson can pull off should he get by the Brazilian this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden. It’s a daunting task considering what Walker has done in delivering three highlight reel knockouts since his arrival in the UFC a year ago, but “Overtime” has never been afraid of the hard work needed to get where he wants to go. And, if anything, the work has amped up since the arrival of his son, Corey Jr., in March.