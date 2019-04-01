Anders' Full Athletic Potential To Be On Display In Atlanta

In his last visit to 205 pounds last September, it was another short-notice assignment as he stepped in for the injured Jimi Manuwa to face Thiago Santos in Sao Paulo. Anders would get stopped for the first time in his career by “Marreta,” but he picked up Fight of the Night honors in the process, basically telling the story of a year that saw him go 1-3 but with a couple asterisks attached, thanks to the short-notice loss to Santos and a couple split decisions defeats to Theodorou and Lyoto Machida that could have gone his way.

“I’m not one for moral victories,” he said. “Every time I step inside the cage, I’m looking to get a win. But with that being said, just one or two game plan changes and I win those two decision losses and I definitely feel like I could have finished both those guys. Santos, it was a no risk no reward kind of thing, but I put up more of a fight than the last two guys that he’s fought, so there’s a silver lining in that situation. But I think 2019 is gonna be a little bit different. I’ve changed some strategic things, some coaching points and I think for the first time in my fighting career I’m gonna utilize my full athletic potential as well as show off a newly developed skill set. So I’m excited for April 13th and I’m chomping at the bit to get there.”

As far as those changes go, Anders has supplemented his training in Alabama with longtime coach Chris Connolly by traveling to Colorado to work with Marc Montoya and the Factory X squad. The 31-year-old has been pleased by the results.

“I just needed a change,” he said. “They’ve got great training partners, Marc Montoya’s record speaks for itself and I think the two guys I’ve got in my corner are the best in the business at creating game plans and implementing them. So I think with these two guys in my corner, it puts me in the best possible situation to win.”