Amirkhani Ready To Put The World On Notice

A magnetic talent who has been one to watch in the featherweight division since winning his debut in eight seconds and then stealing the show at the post-fight press conference with his purple crushed velvet blazer, the 30-year-old Amirkhani is finally crossing the Atlantic to step into the Octagon for the first time.

“They knew that they needed somebody to handle this job and they knew that I could do it, so that’s why I’m here,” joked the ultra-confident Amirkhani, who enters this weekend’s showdown with New York native Shane Burgos on a two-fight winning streak. “It’s the most perfect time; it can’t get better.

“The timing, the opportunity, the place — everything is on time, everything is perfect,” he added. “But that only one part. It’s also me being in shape and happy, so we’re ready for Saturday.”

The charismatic and talented featherweight has admitted in the past that he hasn’t always been the most diligent when it comes to his preparation, which is nothing new in the fight game. Plenty of gifted competitors have allowed themselves to skate by on their natural skills and a healthy dose of confidence, believing that would be enough to get the job done and more often than not, they’re right.