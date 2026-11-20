After coming up short in his last two outings to world-class opposition, Amir Albazi has had a taste of life at the sharp end of the UFC flyweight division. Now he wants to climb back to the elite.
Albazi is in Qatar this week for his latest UFC assignment, as he gets set to face off against former foe Alessandro Costa in a flyweight rematch at UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling.
When UFC.com chatted to “The Prince” ahead of fight night, his eagerness to get back into the flyweight mix was clear to see.
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“I'm very excited. Very, very excited to come back and do it all over again,” he said. “I feel like I had two fights that where they haven’t gone my way, but I feel like this fight is a good matchup for me, and I’m ready to showcase my skills and to show the world that I belong in this division, and definitely in the top 10.”
The form book shows that Albazi is on a two-fight skid, but those defeats came against two of the very best on the planet at 125 pounds – former two-time champion Brandon Moreno, and former RIZIN FF and Bellator champion, and former UFC title challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi.
Neither man was able to finish Albazi, who pushed the pair all the way to the scorecards. They may have been in losing efforts, but they also gave Albazi some clarity on his abilities as a fighter, and where he needed to improve.
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“It taught me a lot about myself, my weaknesses, my strengths, also,” he said.
“So I'm excited to be able to really show my strengths in this fight. I feel like the two fights that passed have been against two really high-level competitors, where I didn't really feel like I got going. And I've been struggling with a lot of injuries. It's been really hard coming back from surgery to two of those opponents, so I'm excited for this fight. I feel 100 percent ready, healthy, and can't wait to perform once more.”
This weekend, Albazi faces Costa for a second time, as he renews acquaintances with the man he previously finished by third-round TKO at the Meta APEX back in 2022. Clearly, it’s a fight Costa wants to get back, but Albazi warned the Brazilian to be careful what he wished for.
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“I know he asked about me, and I'm looking to make him regret that decision,” he said. “I don't know why they gave me a rematch against him, but I'm looking to finish him a second time and make sure he keeps his mouth shut.”
When we asked Albazi for his memories of their first meeting, a smile appeared on his face.
“I remember that I knocked him out. That's what I remember from that fight,” he said. “I remember that I outclassed him. I don't think he's much of a changed fighter, but I expect the best version of him. I'm not underestimating anyone, and I'm going in there to get the performance of the night.”
Albazi has recently switched up his training and has returned to the UK to work with Great Britain Top Team, under coaches Brad “One Punch” Pickett and Ash Grimshaw. It’s a move he said has benefited him, but ultimately, when he steps into the Octagon, it’s down to him to deliver.
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“I think it's the right decision because the situation in Dubai where I trained has changed a lot. So for me, it's never really about the gyms or the coaches. It's really about myself,” he explained.
“If Amir Albazi goes in as himself, it doesn't matter who he has as a coach or who he has as a team. But the current team I have right now, I feel very comfortable in, so I can't wait to show that on Saturday night.”
Saturday’s fight offers the chance for Iraqi fighter Albazi to fight much closer to home, and he’s excited to be able to compete back in the Middle East once again.
“Yeah, I made my UFC debut in the Middle East. I always love to compete here. I'm from the Middle East, so I always enjoy it. So I feel extra, extra excited to be back here and in a new country. Looking forward to see Qatar and looking forward to perform on Saturday night.”
With a top-tier team in his corner, energized by fighting close to home, and lined up to fight an opponent he’s already finished before, Albazi appears to have all the pieces in place to deliver a statement performance in Qatar on Saturday night.
“I want to send a message to the rest of the division that I'm the same Amir Albazi that threatened everyone, that everyone knew what I was all about,” he said. “I feel like people easily forget after two losses that,’ Ah, he's done,’ or ‘He's not the same anymore.’
“I want to show that I'm still the same killer.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.