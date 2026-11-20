Albazi is in Qatar this week for his latest UFC assignment, as he gets set to face off against former foe Alessandro Costa in a flyweight rematch at UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling.

When UFC.com chatted to “The Prince” ahead of fight night, his eagerness to get back into the flyweight mix was clear to see.

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“I'm very excited. Very, very excited to come back and do it all over again,” he said. “I feel like I had two fights that where they haven’t gone my way, but I feel like this fight is a good matchup for me, and I’m ready to showcase my skills and to show the world that I belong in this division, and definitely in the top 10.”