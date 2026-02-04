Amir Albazi | The Prince Returns

“It’s been a rollercoaster; a lot has happened even since the fight with Kai Kara-France,” began Albazi, readying to recall the litany of issues that have limited him to just a single appearance since that June 2023 encounter just days ahead of his return to action against Kyoji Horiguchi this weekend at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. “I ended up with heart surgery, and after that, it took a long time for me to get back in the cage. I got booked against (Brandon) Moreno, had to pull out because of neck surgery, so I got that done. Finally did the fight, it didn’t go my way, so the first thing I want to do is get right back in and fight again, as any fighter would.

“Preparing to fight, got the name Tatsuro Taira, finish the whole camp —everything was finished — and I got the news the week before the fight,” continued Albazi, who was forced to withdraw a week out from his headlining assignment against the Japanese contender. “I don’t want to go into full details, but I didn’t pass one of the most important medical tests, and I actually had another surgery.”

Injuries are a part of the game, but what Albazi has been dealing with over the last several years aren’t your run-of-the-mill issues that come up thanks to a career spent punishing your body in pursuit of championship gold. Not to diminish the litany of familiar issues and surgeries that athletes go through during their careers, but heart surgery and issues that keep you from receiving medical clearance are a different category entirely, one that brings up deeper questions than any competitor wants to wrestle with.