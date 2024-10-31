Amir Albazi Out To Stamp His Position In Flyweight Ranks

"Just actually jumping on a bike and cycling was a milestone. Starting to lift weights was a milestone. Being able to shadowbox and move around was a milestone, and then going into hitting pads, drilling, sparring — each one of them has been a milestone, and I always tried to focus on each piece by itself without thinking about ‘When do I get back to fighting?’

“All that time, I used it for my own benefit,” continued Albazi, who earned a split decision win over Kai Kara-France last time out and carries a 5-0 mark inside the Octagon into his second consecutive main event assignment on Saturday. "I didn’t see it as a waste of time; I improved other parts of my game that I wouldn’t have been able to think about without this injury. I tried to use it to my benefit as much as I could.

"It was tough, but I’m a big believer in God. I have faith in my religion that everything is meant to happen, everything is written, and I kind of kept that attitude all the way through. Here I am, I made it; thanks God.”

Full Edmonton Fight Card Preview

And he’s returning at an exciting time in the flyweight division.

A few weeks ago, Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira clashed in an outstanding five-round battle where the American came out on top, while Asu Almabayev picked up his fourth straight UFC victory seven days later to force his way into the Top 10. Most importantly of all, champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against incoming standout Kai Asakura in a few weeks’ time at UFC 310.

It’s been an action-packed year in the 125-pound ranks, and watching things unfold at home, unsure of when he was going to be able to step back into the fray, was a major challenge for Albazi, but now that he’s cleared and ready to compete, he’s eager to show exactly where he fits in the division this weekend when he locks up with the two-time former champion.