Amir Albazi's Chance To Prove He's One Of The Best

The connection between the three was instantaneous and everlasting, as they have continued to work alongside one another, each pursuing the same goals of claiming UFC gold and building an indelible legacy while working their way to the biggest stage in the sport and setting up a new base of operations in Las Vegas under the watchful eye of Dewey Cooper.

When Javid Basharat speaks of his pursuits in the Octagon, it’s often with an eye towards putting distance between himself and his younger brother, ensuring that he remains one step ahead. In some ways, Albazi is like the third member of the family — an adopted Basharat and the eldest of the bunch — which has him blazing a trail for his chosen brothers to follow.

“First I got in, then Javid got in, and now Farid got in, so we’re fighting on the highest level, and now I’m doing the main event,” said Albazi, who faces Kai Kara-France in a crucial flyweight contest that tops the marquee for this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX. “I’m telling them, ‘Soon, you guys are going to be main event, too.’ I’m preparing them for what’s coming, and it feels good.”

He smiles and laughs at the statement — a truthful, but playful jab at his dear friends that leads to further discussions about the dynamics and the competitiveness that exists between all three.