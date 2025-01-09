Amanda Ribas Zeroes In On Strawweight Title

Currently ranked No. 8 at 115 pounds, Ribas can take a pivotal step toward the Top 5 if she can collect her second win over No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 on January 11.

The two were originally scheduled to compete in a three-round bout on the final card of 2024, but it was rescheduled one month later for a five-round showdown at UFC APEX.

“It was good for me,” Ribas said of the fight being rescheduled. “I think this put more like that feeling, ‘I want to fight.’ My last fight was last year, in March, and I took a long time to rest my body and to miss this feeling to want to fight, so now almost one month later, it puts me harder on that.”

Ribas was itching to fight anyone, anywhere, having last competed in March when she suffered a defeat to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Not only is she days away from stepping back inside the Octagon, but she’s on the cusp of adding her name to a shortlist of potential title contenders.