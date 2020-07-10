Amanda Ribas Is Ready For Bright Lights

“It’s a big adventure. Big sun come on! Sun and me, I love the sun!” Ribas exclaimed to UFC.com. “I love being here, it’s crazy.”

The only thing that might be brighter than the sun on Yas Island is Ribas’ future in the UFC, as she is a perfect 3-0 fighting for the world leader in mixed martial arts. All three of her impressive wins came in the span of nine months and now she’s ready to get back to business at UFC 251.

On Saturday Ribas will be featured on the UFC 251 main cardm and standing across the cage from her will be Paige VanZant. It’s a huge opportunity for Ribas, who knows that fighting someone as popular as VanZant can open some doors for her in the future.